Dual-use scientific missions are under scrutiny by Congress which - in a bid to counter espionage efforts by Beijing and Moscow - hopes to curb research vessels' access to US territorial waters.
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Spotlight | China, Mexico, United States
Palantir, DEA, US Coast Guard: Washington cranks up war on Chinese suppliers of fentanyl precursors
US authorities are actively tracking Chinese brokers who supply Mexican cartels with the precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl, Intelligence Online can reveal. This covert war involves cryptocurrencies, maritime shipping routes and front companies.
Spotlight | United States
White House blocks appointment of Arctic ambassador
President Donald Trump refuses to use the diplomatic tools provided by Congress to expand US influence in the Arctic region. Meanwhile, the January crisis sparked by his threats to annex Greenland continues to cast a shadow over transatlantic relations in the region.
Canada
Unclear Arctic strategy leaves Canadian intelligence hanging in the balance
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget has been generous to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). The agency wants to focus on the Arctic, but it is lacking guidance from national authorities on Russian and Chinese threats and the changing stance of the United States.
United States
Washington strengthens its Arctic surveillance system
The polar region is absent from the White House's national security strategy, but it has not been ignored by Congress, which is beginning to ramp up US capabilities in response to Russian and Chinese manoeuvres.