Your account has been succesfully created.
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
EN FR
Scroll through edition

UAE
Abu Dhabi seeks PR support on Sudan file

Reading time 2 min
Members of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Omdurman, Sudan, on 9 March 2024.
Members of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Omdurman, Sudan, on 9 March 2024. © El Tayeb Siddig/Reuters

Having long kept its own counsel regarding events in Khartoum, the UAE has decided to take a more front-footed approach to explaining its geo-strategic positioning, and its fight against political Islam, sources told Intelligence Online.

Read also

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 4d and 9h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

James O'Brien, who served as US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2023 to 2025, chairs the Steady State collective.
Spotlight | United States As the midterms approach, intelligence veterans join the campaign China, North Korea, South Korea Xi-Kim summit: Seoul backs down on denuclearisation
The Chinese and North Korean flags were raised in Pyongyang on 8 June 2026, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea for the first time in seven years to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
China, Netherlands Chinese chipmaker approaches investigators ahead of multi-billion-dollar claim against Netherlands
The HQ of chip manufacturer Nexperia, owned by Chinese group Wingtech, in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, on 14 January 2026.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, United States DIA's ongoing vacancy, re-election at French intel vets body, PLA's anti-corruption meetings Yemen UAE's abandoned stockpile of weapons finds new users across Yemen
Abu Dhabi established one of its main military bases in southern Yemen at Al-Rayyan Airport. Photo taken on 5 January 2026.

Related topics to this article

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 4d and 9h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

James O'Brien, who served as US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2023 to 2025, chairs the Steady State collective.
Spotlight | United States As the midterms approach, intelligence veterans join the campaign China, North Korea, South Korea Xi-Kim summit: Seoul backs down on denuclearisation
The Chinese and North Korean flags were raised in Pyongyang on 8 June 2026, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea for the first time in seven years to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
China, Netherlands Chinese chipmaker approaches investigators ahead of multi-billion-dollar claim against Netherlands
The HQ of chip manufacturer Nexperia, owned by Chinese group Wingtech, in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, on 14 January 2026.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, United States DIA's ongoing vacancy, re-election at French intel vets body, PLA's anti-corruption meetings Yemen UAE's abandoned stockpile of weapons finds new users across Yemen
Abu Dhabi established one of its main military bases in southern Yemen at Al-Rayyan Airport. Photo taken on 5 January 2026.

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!