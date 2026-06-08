Having long kept its own counsel regarding events in Khartoum, the UAE has decided to take a more front-footed approach to explaining its geo-strategic positioning, and its fight against political Islam, sources told Intelligence Online.
Read also
Saudi Arabia, UAE
Speculation mounts over media briefing war between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh
A succession of exposés concerning the Emirati and Saudi response to Iranian aggression has been fuelling speculation over negative PR campaigns.
UAE
Hedayah consolidates role as major player in UAE diplomacy
Based in the United Arab Emirates and presented as a multilateral advisory centre for countering extremism, Hedayah is consolidating its position as a key player in the country's major diplomatic strategies.
UAE
UAE strikes Iran, but homegrown weapons nowhere to be seen
For the first time ever, the UAE carried out direct strikes against Iran at the height of the conflict. But faced with urgent operational needs, Abu Dhabi turned to foreign platforms, whilst those developed by its own EDGE Group remained on the sidelines.
Spotlight | UAE
Ali al-Shamsi, the Emirati spymaster facing US ire
At the head of Abu Dhabi's intelligence service for the last two years, Ali al-Shamsi finds himself managing an unprecedented crisis for the tiny emirate. His major security ally in Washington is waging a war of influence that he had not foreseen.