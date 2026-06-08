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China, North Korea, South Korea
Xi-Kim summit: Seoul backs down on denuclearisation

Reading time 3 min
The Chinese and North Korean flags were raised in Pyongyang on 8 June 2026, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea for the first time in seven years to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The Chinese and North Korean flags were raised in Pyongyang on 8 June 2026, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea for the first time in seven years to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. © Kyodo/MaxPPP

While the Chinese president's visit to Pyongyang aims to cement his role as front-line mediator, Seoul has taken a risky gamble to avoid being sidelined from negotiations by abandoning its demands for North Korea's denuclearisation.

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North Korea
Purges and dynastic succession: ninth congress strengthens Kim Jong‑un's grip

The 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea marked a far-reaching overhaul of the political and administrative apparatus, ushering in a new era centred on Kim Jong‑un's family and a compliant technocratic elite. Old structures of authority are being purged reinforcing the power around the supreme leader and paving the way for a dynastic succession.

LogoSubscribers only Defence, Back-Door Diplomacy 24.03.2026
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his daughter Kim Ju-Ae attending the military parade at the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, on 25 February 2026.

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Headlines

James O'Brien, who served as US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2023 to 2025, chairs the Steady State collective.
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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 4d and 9h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

James O'Brien, who served as US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2023 to 2025, chairs the Steady State collective.
Spotlight | United States As the midterms approach, intelligence veterans join the campaign China, Netherlands Chinese chipmaker approaches investigators ahead of multi-billion-dollar claim against Netherlands
The HQ of chip manufacturer Nexperia, owned by Chinese group Wingtech, in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, on 14 January 2026.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, United States DIA's ongoing vacancy, re-election at French intel vets body, PLA's anti-corruption meetings UAE Abu Dhabi seeks PR support on Sudan file
Members of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Omdurman, Sudan, on 9 March 2024.
Yemen UAE's abandoned stockpile of weapons finds new users across Yemen
Abu Dhabi established one of its main military bases in southern Yemen at Al-Rayyan Airport. Photo taken on 5 January 2026.
France, Russia Moscow gets permission to carry out inventories of Russian religious sites in Nice

Related topics to this article

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