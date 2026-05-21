You will receive an email notification every time an article on your topic of interest is published on one of our websites. This service is completely free of charge.

There are three ways to create your email notifications:

In the article select the bell icon next to the keyword from the list

By using the search tool after searching a term, organisation or person, select "Create a notification"

In your account space select the countries and keywords that interest you.

Don't hesitate to create multiple keyword alerts to access detailed coverage of your topics of interest: the more specific the criteria, the more pertinant the results. You can modify or delete your notifications in your account space.