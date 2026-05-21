The French army's 54th Signals Regiment, tasked with conducting attacks on enemy radio networks, is to get a new commander. This appointment comes at a time when France is seeking to bolster its electronic warfare capabilities.
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Spotlight | Russia, Ukraine
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