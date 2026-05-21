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France
New leader appointed for key French electronic warfare unit

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A soldier from the 54th Signal Regiment at the Oberhoffen camp in Haguenau, France, in July 2022.
A soldier from the 54th Signal Regiment at the Oberhoffen camp in Haguenau, France, in July 2022. © Franck Kobi/DNA/MaxPPP

The French army's 54th Signals Regiment, tasked with conducting attacks on enemy radio networks, is to get a new commander. This appointment comes at a time when France is seeking to bolster its electronic warfare capabilities.

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