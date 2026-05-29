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China
Beijing fights back against foreign extraterritorial laws

Reading time 4 minutes
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. © Kyodo/MAXPPP

The Politburo convened a meeting in May with representatives from China's foreign affairs and business communities to rally diplomats and the diaspora against extraterritorial legislation, primarily from the US and Europe, which threatens the interests of Chinese firms and the Party.

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Headlines

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly.
Russia Tensions run high in Russian services ahead of parliamentary elections Spy Way of Life | Thailand The Amari Bangkok, a hub for security diplomacy
A view of the Thai capital from the Amari Bangkok hotel.
France Financial fraud investigator Tracfin looks to build crypto asset and SIGINT capabilities Middle East Sanctioned Chinese satellite images continue to circulate via Telegram
A satellite image by MizarVision of the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan, which houses US facilities.

Related topics to this article

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