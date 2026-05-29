Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. © Kyodo/MAXPPP

The Politburo convened a meeting in May with representatives from China's foreign affairs and business communities to rally diplomats and the diaspora against extraterritorial legislation, primarily from the US and Europe, which threatens the interests of Chinese firms and the Party.

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