The Politburo convened a meeting in May with representatives from China's foreign affairs and business communities to rally diplomats and the diaspora against extraterritorial legislation, primarily from the US and Europe, which threatens the interests of Chinese firms and the Party.
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Deep Dive | China
Xi Jinping: a leader shaped by his troubled past
To understand Xi Jinping, one must look at his personal history: a childhood marked by purges, the legacy of a reformist father forced into exile, family tensions and financial secrets. All factors that have shaped a leader who is both an ideologue and a pragmatist.
Deep Dive | China
Disappearances, restructuring and intimidation: China's anti-corruption crackdown is cranked up
The anti-corruption drive launched nearly 15 years ago has entered a new phase: it is now being extended to the intelligence services, with forced resignations, curtailed operations and budgetary cuts.
Canada, China
Canada to remain testing ground for Chinese interference
The Chinese Communist Party intends to continue using Canada as a key location for local interference strategies, despite Beijing's assurances to the contrary. The Party intends to replicate its influence activities there in areas where China is struggling to gain a foothold, particularly in Europe.
China
In Europe, Beijing turns to 'lawfare' to intimidate opponents
While China is using strong-arm tactics to sever ties between Hong Kong and Taiwan, its strategy in Europe is undergoing a profound change. Beijing has realised that the best way to silence criticism there is not through physical threats, but through legal action.