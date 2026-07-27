Ammunition manufactured in Brazil for the Saudi army is now being sold in Houthi-controlled arms markets in Sana'a. Intelligence Online has mapped the routes by which it is being transported to rebel-held territories.
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Spotlight | Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Riyadh pulls out all the stops to counter Houthi offensive
Saudi Arabia has requested help from its allies, including London, Paris and Washington, to tackle the crisis in Yemen. It is once again recruiting foreign militiamen and delivering arms to Yemen's internationally recognised government in an attempt to deal with the emergency on the ground.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia
Saudi filling 'Empty Quarter' with military tests
Amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington and exchanges of fire with the Houthis, the Saudi military is looking to bolster its capabilities. To this end, a small company is pitching itself as a provider of testing services for systems acquired abroad in order to ensure their effectiveness before their deployment within the Saudi armed forces.
Yemen
Behind the launch of the new Houthi militia styled after Iran's Basij
As the US and Iran trade strikes once again, the Houthis recently announced the creation of its "General Mobilisation Forces", modeled on Iran's state-backed Basij militia. Intelligence Online has gathered details on the organisation, whose aim is to tighten control over the population.
Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Falah al-Shahrani, Riyadh's man in Yemen
Saudi Arabia is tightening its grip on the country's military and security apparatus. A discreet military adviser is pulling the strings to consolidate Riyadh's control over the region in the face of the UAE's waning influence and the Houthi rebels.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen
Mayyun, the Red Sea's most coveted island
An island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has become the focus of intense competition between rival powers. Intelligence Online tracks the shifting balance of power between the actors vying for control of the rocky outcrop, whose strategic location could make it a chokepoint for sea traffic.
Yemen
UN in secret negotiations with Houthis to release staff
The United Nations is doing all it can to keep channels of communication open with the Houthis in a bid to secure the release of staff members being held by the proto-state. They are accused of collaborating with foreign intelligence services.