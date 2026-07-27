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Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Saudi ammo being sold on Houthi-controlled arms markets in Yemen

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Screenshot from a video filmed at an arms market in Sana’a, Yemen, showing crates containing ammunition for American M4 assault rifles.
Screenshot from a video filmed at an arms market in Sana’a, Yemen, showing crates containing ammunition for American M4 assault rifles. © Screenshot

Ammunition manufactured in Brazil for the Saudi army is now being sold in Houthi-controlled arms markets in Sana'a. Intelligence Online has mapped the routes by which it is being transported to rebel-held territories.

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Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

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