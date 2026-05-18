French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a final round of military and diplomatic appointments before the end of his tenure. Some are to reward hardworking loyalists, while others are to secure positions ahead of next year's presidential election.
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France
Rift widens between French defence ministers amid geopolitical crises
Relations between the French armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin, and her deputy, Alice Rufo, have been frosty since the start of the year, against a backdrop of back-to-back geopolitical crises.
France
Paris moves to improve combat command structure
In order to prepare for a "confrontation" with Russia by 2028 or 2029, French chief of the defence staff Fabien Mandon is taking action to improve operational command and reduce fragmentation within the armed forces.
France, United Kingdom
Franco-British plan to secure Strait of Hormuz not plain sailing
The joint initiative by Paris and London to ensure the free passage of ships through the sea route is taking shape at military and political levels. Whether it ever happens remains dependent on how the standoff between Tehran and Washington unfolds.
Africa, France
Secret tussle around an ex-DGSE at the Quai d'Orsay revealed
A report was filed in 2023 with the French public prosecutor against the foreign ministry's director for Africa following his visit to Bangui in the Central African Republic. The diplomat, who told Intelligence Online that he had no recollection of the incident, was reassigned to a position at the European Union and the case was dropped.
France
Emmanuel Macron's ex-classmates vie for strategic London embassy job
The choice of who will be France's next ambassador to London is proving to be a difficult one for President Emmanuel Macron.
France
Élysée's floats surprise pick for army chief, shakes up military transfers
The military transfer market has started early and is picking up speed. The French presidency's current favourite to become the next Chief of Staff of the Army (CEMAT) is Jean de Monicault.