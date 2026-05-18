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France
Macron's final diplomatic and military nominations take shape

By Pierre Gastineau
Reading time 4 minutes
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at the Quai d'Orsay, on 9 October 2025.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at the Quai d'Orsay, on 9 October 2025. © Thomas Samson/Pool/EPA/MaxPPP

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a final round of military and diplomatic appointments before the end of his tenure. Some are to reward hardworking loyalists, while others are to secure positions ahead of next year's presidential election.

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