The chief of defence staff of the French armed forces, Fabien Mandon, will be seeing newcomers among his personnel this summer.
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General Jacques Langlade de Montgros, who has headed France's DRM military intelligence since 2022, is shortly set to be appointed Chief of the Army Staff. The favourite candidate to succeed him now appears to be falling behind in favour of the French army's second in command.
France
France's DGSE rejects growing fortune teller role
As the world's crises increase, French government departments are increasingly calling on the DGSE foreign intelligence agency to predict the geopolitical future. A Court of Auditors' report has for the first time highlighted the service's growing irritation with this flood of requests.
France
Macron's final diplomatic and military nominations take shape
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a final round of military and diplomatic appointments before the end of his tenure. Some are to reward hardworking loyalists, while others are to secure positions ahead of next year's presidential election.