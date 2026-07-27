Investigations into drone maker Euro Tunnels, which supplies the Magura UA bomber model, point to power struggles around former Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
Read also
Ukraine
SBU blocks Ukrainian drone manufacturers from exporting, especially to Gulf states
Kyiv's domestic intelligence service has ordered Ukrainian manufacturers of drones and interception equipment to cease all commercial exports outside the state framework. This move comes as Gulf nations urgently seek technology to protect themselves from strikes by Tehran.
France, Ukraine
Kyiv urging French defence to help relaunch drone production
Ukraine's new defence minister is trying to convince Paris to help it boost its drone production. Kyiv is specifically keen to find a French company to fill the gap in production left after Russian strikes destroyed a factory in the west of the country.
Ukraine
Digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov expands control over Ukraine's cybersecurity
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's influential minister for digital transformation, is growing in stature as the country's cyber chief and is poised to take over tasks currently carried out by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection.