France, Russia

The Russian former head of RT France is accused of engaging in coordinated "disinformation" and regularly features across French media mogul and far-right Vincent Bolloré's platforms. She evaded punishment back in 2022, when Paris first tried to impose sanctions on her. Politicians are now issuing fresh cries for action.
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France, Morocco
French sovereigntist activist barred from applying to DGSI security clearance role
An activist in a French sovereigntist association who applied for a job at France's DGSI intelligence agency requiring "top secret" clearance was rejected following a security investigation. A French court has upheld for the second time a ruling refusing his security clearance application.
France
New French cabinet: Interior Minister forms team, rewarding loyalty and stability
The newly appointed French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, a former Paris Police Prefect, has picked some of his advisers at the police headquarters to join him, while keeping a handful of his predecessor's associates by his side.
France
Russian propaganda promotes murder theory after death of pro-Moscow French former analyst
The death on 12 June of the founder of the Centre français de recherche sur le renseignement (CF2R) think tank is stirring up conspiracy theorists, aided and abetted by foreign propaganda, notably Russian.
France
The curious connections of a France-based agent of Russian influence
A Russian citizen living in France is heavily promoting Kremlin narratives in the French-speaking news ecosystem. His articles, which have been republished by various media outlets, can also be found on websites linked to an influence operation attributed to Russian military intelligence's Unit 54777.
France
Franco-Russian networks: Three French officers barred from attending a conference by the army
Three French military officers are on the list of speakers at an upcoming event organised by pro-Russian former senator Yves Pozzo di Borgo, despite an explicit ban on attendance issued by the army.
Deep Dive | France
Russia, Emmanuel Macron's sin of pride
Macron the spymaster, part 6/7 – France's youngest ever president, Emmanuel Macron, is also the one who has taken the greatest interest in intelligence. In the sixth part of this series, Intelligence Online looks back at the president's lost bet with Moscow.