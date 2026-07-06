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France, Russia, Ukraine
Silver Eye, the PR firm helping Ukrainian tycoon Vadim Iermolaiev after Monaco attack

Reading time 2 min

The crisis communications and reputation monitoring specialist Silver Eye has been approached by the family of Ukrainian oligarch Vadim Iermolaiev following the attack on him on 29 June in Monaco.

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Headlines

Maximilian Rasch, who on 1 July was appointed vice president of the BND (German foreign intelligence service).
Spotlight | Germany BND's new diplomat-VP embodies spy service's sweeping reform drive China Beijing's spies recruiting foreign intermediaries for LinkedIn operations
The Chinese LinkedIn app on a mobile phone in Beijing, on 15 October 2021.
France, Syria Several CAC 40 leaders set to join Macron in Damascus
The French and Syrian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Cyprus, on 24 April 2026.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, Russia, Vietnam French spy's daughter and SVR, French combat swimming facilities, Hanoi and French security archives, CCP and rare earths

Related topics to this article

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