France, Russia, Ukraine

The crisis communications and reputation monitoring specialist Silver Eye has been approached by the family of Ukrainian oligarch Vadim Iermolaiev following the attack on him on 29 June in Monaco.
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Spotlight | France, Russia
French billionaire's Russian media darling played in film glorifying FSB
The Russian former head of RT France, who now works for far-right billionaire Vincent Bolloré's media group, played a minor role in a film praising Russia's FSB domestic intelligence service.
France, Russia
French MEPs renew call for sanctions on pro-Putin, Bolloré media darling Xenia Fedorova
The Russian former head of RT France is accused of engaging in coordinated "disinformation" and regularly features across French media mogul and far-right Vincent Bolloré's platforms. She evaded punishment back in 2022, when Paris first tried to impose sanctions on her.
Monaco
Monaco wants to beef up its intelligence service
Under pressure internationally, the principality must significantly strengthen the capabilities of its sole intelligence service, the Internal Intelligence Division. Now some members of the government are working on a broader reform of the entire sector.
Spotlight | United Kingdom
Inside Orbis, part 1: former MI6 employee's intelligence firm probed Tory donors as well as Trump
Following the now infamous ‘Steele dossier' concerning Donald Trump, in 2021 and 2022 Orbis Business Intelligence probed the alleged Moscow links of donors to Britain's Conservative Party. Intelligence Online looks at the figures named in its reporting.
Russia, Switzerland
Part 1: Swiss pillar of Russian finance Horizon Capital AG struggles with Moscow assets
Worried about the legal repercussions of the war in Ukraine, investors on the Swiss financial market have been trying to detach themselves from their Russian ties. One such company, asset manager Horizon Capital AG, is embroiled in Moscow litigations with former clients who do not meet current compliance criteria.