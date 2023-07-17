Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
MOLDOVA RUSSIA UNITED STATES

Businessman Aleksandr Okulov charged with helping Moscow evade sanctions wants to convince Washington of his innocence

The Moldovan-Russian businessman the US government claims is close to the oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, founder of far-right movements across Europe, plans to enlist a lawyer who backs "Russian pro-democracy activists" and worked at the US Embassy in Moscow. [...]
Published on 17/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Businessman Aleksandr Okulov charged with helping Moscow evade sanctions wants to convince Washington of his innocence 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!