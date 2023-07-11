Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
EUROPE

Sanctions war: EU in a quandary over the use of frozen Russian State assets

The plan to deduct interest generated by the Russian Central Bank's fixed assets and use it to support Ukraine's reconstruction has provoked a battle in Brussels that has involved press leaks and a string of meetings behind closed doors. [...]
Published on 11/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Sanctions war: EU in a quandary over the use of frozen Russian State assets 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!