Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA UKRAINE UNITED STATES

Free Russia Foundation, a shadowy Washington group at the heart of a network of anti-Russia activism

Working in tandem with a largely invisible sister entity, the Foundation seeks to pave the way for a "post-Putin" era and opposes Russia's war in Ukraine. Citing security, the group keeps its grantees confidential. [...]
Published on 14/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 6 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 21/02/2023

Harvard law professor Matthew Stephenson retained by British embassy in Washington to monitor legislation impacting lawyers and advisers for oligarchs 

The Establishing New Authorities for Businesses Laundering and Enabling Risks to Security (ENABLERS) Act, which would impact prominent players in lobbying, legal and corporate intelligence circles, will be reintroduced this year in Congress. British authorities are very interested in following the developments.
Russian president Vladimir Putin toasts soldiers holding the title Heroes of Russian after presenting them with a Gold Star medal on 8 December 2022 in Moscow. © Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press
Spotlight
RUSSIA 19/12/2022

Russian elites torn ten months into war in Ukraine 

Intelligence Online takes the temperature in Moscow as its elites try to make sense of the war, sanctions and the new opportunities they have generated. Political decision-makers, diplomats and security professionals are searching for a new geopolitical identity and points of reference.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Free Russia Foundation, a shadowy Washington group at the heart of a network of anti-Russia activism 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!