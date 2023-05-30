Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Oligarch Vladimir Potanin financing black PR campaigns against Western sanctions

Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin.
Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin. © Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters
The Kremlin has entrusted the mining and banking magnate, who has come out top in several inter-oligarchic battles and enjoys Vladimir Putin's good graces, with a covert political mission. [...] (495 words)
Published on 30/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Oligarch Vladimir Potanin financing black PR campaigns against Western sanctions 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!