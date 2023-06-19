Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Freeze and Seize squad champions EU action on Russian sanctions

The European Commission building in Brussels. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/Reuters
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the European Commission's Freeze and Seize Task Force has frozen over $58bn in assets from individuals and companies sanctioned by the EU. Intelligence Online lifts the lid on how this discreet task force operates. [...] (867 words)
Published on 19/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Government Intelligence

