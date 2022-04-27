Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Russia's tax havens cash in on West's hunt for oligarchs

Boosted by the conflict in Ukraine, the attractive tax regimes of Kaliningrad and Vladivostok are now being snapped up by Russian conglomerates hit or threatened by Western sanctions, with Viktor Vekselberg and Said Kerimov the latest to join in. [...] (310 words)
Issue dated 27/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
RUSSIA 03/12/2021

EU serves Moscow its terms for Russia's 'tax havens' 

The European Union is not happy with the boost Moscow's 2018 tax changes have given to the free zones of Kaliningrad and Vladivostok, and intends to stop Russian powerhouses from moving there without compensation. This leaves Russia's finance minister performing a fine balancing act. [...]
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has revived the issue of special administrative zones, also known as Russian offshores.
© Pierre Lévy/Twitter

