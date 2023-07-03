Read this article here:
While Kyiv is preparing to send cyber specialists to France's Forum International de la Cybersécurité (FIC), French authorities are stopping their own officials from taking part in the event as tensions flare with the organiser Avisa Partners.
In his Monaco villa, Dmitry Rybolovlev remains one of the few Russian businessmen in the West to have escaped sanctions over the Ukraine war. Such measures would be a blow to the whole European corporate intelligence sector, for he has become one of its biggest clients.
Parisian consultancy Avisa Partners followed the Kazakh protests with concern until Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on 10 January that order had been restored. The news was a relief to the firm that works for the new Kazakh consulate in Strasbourg.