UNITED STATES UKRAINE

Ukraine's US lobbyists target New York City Hall

City Hall has been a key centre of activity for the PR consultants and lobbyists who have gone into action since the start of the Russian offensive on Ukraine. Kharkiv-based NGO GloBee, which is headed by a public strategy consultant, is using the services of Mercury and YourGlobalStrategy. [...] (515 words)
Issue dated 30/03/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
