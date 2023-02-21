Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Harvard law professor Matthew Stephenson retained by British embassy in Washington to monitor legislation impacting lawyers and advisers for oligarchs

The Establishing New Authorities for Businesses Laundering and Enabling Risks to Security (ENABLERS) Act, which would impact prominent players in lobbying, legal and corporate intelligence circles, will be reintroduced this year in Congress. British authorities are very interested in following the developments. [...] (920 words)
Issue dated 21/02/2023

Corporate Intelligence

