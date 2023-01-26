Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
IRAQ UNITED STATES

Former political prisoner Entifadh Qanbar inks deal to foster closer US-Kurdish ties

The president of the Kurdish Protection Action Committee, Entifadh Qandar.
The president of the Kurdish Protection Action Committee, Entifadh Qandar. © Entifadh Qanbar/Facebook
A former representative of the Iraqi National Congress, the US government-backed group that promoted the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, Qanbar has been leading an advocacy campaign that was approved by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. [...] (697 words)
Issue dated 26/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

