ISRAEL EUROPEAN UNION

ActiveFence's ex-Unit 8200 counter-disinformation specialists eye EU contracts

Last week in Brussels, Israeli startup ActiveFence tried to get closer to the European External Action Service's East StratCom Task Force. The latter's head, Lutz Gülllner, is looking to turn it into a full-fledged European counter-disinformation agency. [...] (304 words)
Issue dated 01/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

