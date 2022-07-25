Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
EUROPE

EU counter-interference chief wants to create and head an European anti-fake news agency

The head of the East StratCom Task Force, Lutz Gullner.
The head of the East StratCom Task Force, Lutz Gullner, is quietly trying to urge MEPs to push for the creation of a full-blown EU anti-disinformation agency, which he would like to lead. Though few seem enthusiastic, his project does have one very powerful supporter. [...] (345 words)
Issue dated 25/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

Further reading

