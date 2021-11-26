Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE

Multi-service AWO leads anti-Facebook offensive in Brussels

The interventions of former Facebook employee Frances Haugen (here on 8 November 2021 in the European Parliament) were orchestrated by the British firm AWO. © Benoït Doppagne/Belga Photo/Reuters
Britain's AWO, a lobbying, consulting and law firm, is coordinating efforts by a group of organisations to impose stricter regulation on digital platforms by the European Union. [...] (607 words)
Issue dated 26/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Corporate Intelligence
