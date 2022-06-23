Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
FRANCE

Crackdown on disinformation drives race for OSINT tools in France

Buoyed by Viginum and the cyber branch of France's military procurement agency DGA-MI's projects, several French companies are trying to develop full open source intelligence platforms, such as Predicta Lab and Corexalys. [...] (377 words)
Issue dated 23/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Crackdown on disinformation drives race for OSINT tools in France 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!