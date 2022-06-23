ChapsVision brings on cyberintelligence veteran
French mass data analysis firm ChapsVision has brought in Marc Chenu-Tournier as technical director of its inteilligence branch Flandrin Technologies. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
Among its hundreds of new cyber recruits, the information control department of the French military procurement agency, the DGA, will create an information warfare taskforce to give the ministry of armed forces the technical means to achieve its goals. [...]
France's new anti-fake news service Viginum has been allocated €4m to procure technology and hire 25 additional staff in signs which suggest the service is poised to work more closely with the French intelligence community. [...]