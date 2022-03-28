Viginum slots into France administrative counterintelligence landscape
President Emmanuel Macron's anti-fake news unit has joined a crowded landscape where various roles overlap. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
The French government is organising its intelligence services' push against foreign disinformation. The General secretariat for defense and national security laid in early August the roles military intelligence and domestic intelligence will play within the newly formed Operational committee against information manipulation (Colmi). [...]