FRANCE

FTI's French investigations team falls apart

FTI Consulting is the latest in a string of big US and British firms to fail in the French marketplace. With the departure of its head of investigations, Stéphanie Lhomme, the Parisian consulting firm has been turned upside down. [...] (482 words)
Issue dated 16/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

