'King of Mining' Ian Hannam runs into opposition for his investment in defence sector
The City mining banker is fighting a legal battle with the heirs of his former associate in a number of small defence companies. [...]
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online examines a pub that has traditionally been the happy hour for the London's intelligence village, The Burlington Arms. [...]