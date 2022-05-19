Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

China-focused Lib Dem stalwart Clement-Jones joins corporate intelligence advisory

Stuart Poole-Robb's boutique corporate intelligence firm, KCS, is hoping the arrival of a political heavyweight and a SIS veteran will put the wind back in its sails. [...] (330 words)
Issue dated 19/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

