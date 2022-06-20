Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED KINGDOM

'King of Mining' Ian Hannam runs into opposition for his investment in defence sector

Banker Ian Hannam.
Banker Ian Hannam. © Reuters
The City mining banker is fighting a legal battle with the heirs of his former associate in a number of small defence companies. [...] (463 words)
Issue dated 20/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  'King of Mining' Ian Hannam runs into opposition for his investment in defence sector 
This article can also be read here:  International Dealmaking

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!