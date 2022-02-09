Your account has been succesfully created.
Russian banks ramp up lobbying efforts in US to avoid being on sanctions list

Florida-based consultancy Mercury Public Affairs has won a new Russian lobbying contract on US soil for Sovcombank, which is worried about being included in a future round of sanctions from Washington. [...] (638 words)
Issue dated 09/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
