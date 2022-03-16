Your account has been succesfully created.
Amit Forlit latest target in RAK princes' hacking wars

Determined to expose the chain of command that hacked and leaked his emails allegedly under instructions from the Ras Al Khaimah authorities, ex-agent Farhad Azima is now focusing on Amit Forlit, an Israeli corporate intelligence veteran who knows his way round the Indian hackers-for-hire world. The US Department of Justice is following the case closely. [...] (849 words)
Issue dated 16/03/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
