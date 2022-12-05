Your account has been succesfully created.
As hacking accusations against it mount up, CyberRoot strikes back in Indian courts

Indian cyber intelligence company CyberRoot is beating its own path in the face of the ongoing investigator and hacker-for-hire wars between ENRC-funded camps and those led by lawyer Neil Gerrard, Dechert and the Ras Al Khaimah emirate. It wants to eliminate all financial evidence linking it to the affair. [...] (582 words)
Issue dated 05/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Since 2018, Indian cyber criminals have increased attacks on targets in London, New York, Geneva, Paris, the Emirates, etc. © Indigo Publications/Amtitus iStock
INDIA ISRAEL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 24/11/2022

Indian hackers-for-hire gang war brings to surface role of Qatar and private investigators 

A raft of recent lawsuits around the world involving hackers has revealed a vast and complex web of influence warfare operations that these cyber mercenaries were contracted to wage, especially on behalf of the Gulf. [...]

