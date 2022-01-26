Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM

Israeli Corporate Intelligence veteran Amit Forlit dragged into Ras al Khaimah battles

Legal efforts to corner Neil Gerrard, the arch-enemy of Kazakhstan's ENRC group, are gathering pace on three continents, increasingly exposing the activities of the intelligence firms involved and endangering the existence of Britain's Serious Fraud Office. In a related case brought by Farhad Azima, Amit Forlit is the latest to come under scrutiny. [...] (684 words)
Issue dated 26/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Israeli Corporate Intelligence veteran Amit Forlit dragged into Ras al Khaimah battles 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!