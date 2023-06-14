Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

Gerrard and del Rosso, caught up in RAKIA wrangle, launch two-pronged attack on ENRC

In the latest twist in a complex and lengthy corporate intelligence batttle, star lawyer Neil Gerrard and private investigator Nick del Rosso are looking to prove that ENRC is behind lawsuits aimed at discrediting both of them. [...] (434 words)
Published on 14/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
Since 2018, Indian cyber criminals have increased attacks on targets in London, New York, Geneva, Paris, the Emirates, etc. © Indigo Publications/Amtitus iStock
Spotlight
INDIA ISRAEL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 24/11/2022

Indian hackers-for-hire gang war brings to surface role of Qatar and private investigators 

A raft of recent lawsuits around the world involving hackers has revealed a vast and complex web of influence warfare operations that these cyber mercenaries were contracted to wage, especially on behalf of the Gulf.

