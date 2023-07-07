Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
INDIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Forensics firm Innovative Driven testifies in new legal action against alleged hackers for Ras Al Kaimah

Relaunching a fresh round in the battle against former operators for the Ras Al Kaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), accused in other proceedings of hacking-for-hire operations, Oussama El Omari has submitted testimony from a Forensics investigator. [...] (353 words)
Published on 07/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Since 2018, Indian cyber criminals have increased attacks on targets in London, New York, Geneva, Paris, the Emirates, etc. © Indigo Publications/Amtitus iStock
Spotlight
INDIA ISRAEL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 24/11/2022

Indian hackers-for-hire gang war brings to surface role of Qatar and private investigators 

A raft of recent lawsuits around the world involving hackers has revealed a vast and complex web of influence warfare operations that these cyber mercenaries were contracted to wage, especially on behalf of the Gulf.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Forensics firm Innovative Driven testifies in new legal action against alleged hackers for Ras Al Kaimah 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!