CHINA UNITED KINGDOM

Christine Lee affair thwarts Cowper-Coles' Asian focus

President of the China-Britain Business Council Sherard Cowper-Coles.
The presidency of the China-Britain Business Council has been rocked by MI5's alert on 13 January accusing a CBBC member of working for Chinese intelligence. [...] (390 words)
Issue dated 31/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

