AZERBAIJAN FRANCE RUSSIA

Baku exasperated by 'influence operations' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia's normalisation of its relations with Turkey, paving the way for reconciliation with Azerbaijan, have kicked off with gusto. But the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has grave concerns about what he believes to be attempted influence campaigns in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. [...] (630 words)
Issue dated 31/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
