While the Franco-Russian relationship has been sustained by a resurgence of activity in recent months, the end of the year was not as fruitful as hoped. In order to restore order and to mitigate the nuisances caused by political disputes, the head of the Russian cultural institution Rossotrudnichestvo visited Paris in person at the end of November. [...]
The Azerbaijan-born billionaire Telman Ismailov, whose assets his Moscow debtors have been doggedly hunting since 2017, has managed to secure asylum in Montenegro. There he should have some respite to sort out his affairs stretching from Moscow to Las Vegas and Ankara to the French Alps. [...]
The FBI conducted a new raid on 19 October on a Washington house possibly belonging to Oleg Deripaska, but the oligarch is still hoping to see the sanctions against Russia - which de facto affect his empire - lifted in Europe. [...]
For the inauguration of its new centre in Paris headed by academic Darya Loyola, the powerful Russian Geographical Society called in experts in Russian-French relations, as well as professional promoters of Russian policy for compatriots abroad. [...]
A former A1 executive, Dmitry Alexeyevich Vozianov has rapidly become a key contact for oligarchs embroiled in legal and commercial battles in both London and Moscow. Operating in the shadows, the litigation shooter relies on a broad network of allies, built up over many years at Alfa Group. [...]
While the US pursues its efforts to have him extradited from Austria, Firtash is still fighting to recover frozen assets including a sumptuous villa on the French Riviera, a property still occupied by Firtash's right-hand man Robert Shetler-Jones, who once had help from consultant David Brown. [...]
While the European Union is still divided over Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Moscow's sovereign wealth fund is working its contacts with European pharmaceutical groups, starting with Antonio di Naro's Swiss group Adienne, with the view towards future production. [...]