Ex-Monaco prime minister Serge Telle goes into business

The former head of the Monegasque government Serge Telle.
The former head of the Monegasque government Serge Telle. © Jean François Ottonello/PhotoPQR/Nice Matin/MaxPPP
As Monaco reels from a PR campaign waged against Prince Albert II's teams, the former head of local government has been building a flourishing business in London while keeping in touch with the principality. [...] (519 words)
Issue dated 19/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
