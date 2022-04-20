Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED STATES SWITZERLAND UNITED KINGDOM

Fallen FBI star Mark Rossini in spotlight again over missions for Soriano

Former FBI agent Mark Rossini, in 2021.
Former FBI agent Mark Rossini, in 2021. © USA Today Network/Reuters
Walter Soriano, whose corporate intelligence firm worked for Oleg Deripaska and Dmitri Rybolovlev, is suing Forensic News for libel and the spotlight is starting to shine on his former employees. [...] (513 words)
Issue dated 20/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Fallen FBI star Mark Rossini in spotlight again over missions for Soriano 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!