Multi-service AWO leads anti-Facebook offensive in Brussels
Britain's AWO, a lobbying, consulting and law firm, is coordinating efforts by a group of organisations to impose stricter regulation on digital platforms by the European Union. [...]
Security and corporate intelligence provider Falanx, one of the very few in the sector to be publicly traded (on London's Alternative Investment Market), has seen business turn around thanks to a game-changer contract with the American social media giant. [...]