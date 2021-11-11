Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Facebook's intelligence in Europe now operated by an anonymous fund

Security and corporate intelligence provider Falanx, one of the very few in the sector to be publicly traded (on London's Alternative Investment Market), has seen business turn around thanks to a game-changer contract with the American social media giant. This comes just before Falanx is to sell its intelligence unit Assynt to the anonymous fund Cross Atlantic Solutions. [...] (459 words)
Issue dated 11/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence
