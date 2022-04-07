Your account has been succesfully created.
Lord Michael Spencer takes step towards Bank of Georgia amid Russia-West friction

Michael Spencer, Chairman of the London-based holding company IPGL.
© Reuters
Via his investment firm IPGL, the Conservative peer has drawn closer to the Bank of Georgia, of which several members of its very British board move in circles close to Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. [...] (463 words)
Issue dated 07/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
