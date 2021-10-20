Read this article here:
Funded by the arms industry, activist investors and the British and French governments, the Franco-British Council encourages defence cooperation from both sides of the Channel - and the contracts it generates - together with the British parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Group for France. [...]
Thamer Al Shanfari, who was found guilty of contempt of court last month, found himself on the receiving end of private investigations commissioned by his former lawyer Hassan Khan, ironically given the Omani businessman's own penchant for corporate intelligence. [...]