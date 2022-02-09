Your account has been succesfully created.
Pioneer Michael Oatley still fighting fit with Timeoroi

At 87, Michael Oatley, one of the trailblazers to shape the London business intelligence scene as we know it today, has not gone quietly into retirement. He still seems very much an active member of Timeoroi, the consultancy he runs with oil trading veteran Steve Kelbrick as well as a number of old friends in the sector. [...] (562 words)
Issue dated 09/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
