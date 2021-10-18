Your account has been succesfully created.
Franco-British Council holds strong despite AUKUS curveball

Funded by the arms industry, activist investors and the British and French governments, the Franco-British Council encourages defence cooperation from both sides of the Channel - and the contracts it generates - together with the British parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Group for France. [...] (404 words)
Issue dated 18/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence
