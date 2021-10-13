Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

Oman's Thamer Al Shanfari probed by own ex-lawyers and Neotas

Thamer Al Shanfari, who was found guilty of contempt of court last month, found himself on the receiving end of private investigations commissioned by his former lawyer Hassan Khan, ironically given the Omani businessman's own penchant for corporate intelligence. [...] (402 words)
Corporate Intelligence
