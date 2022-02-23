Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED KINGDOM

Ex-MI6 chief Alex Younger sets up new Swiss firm with ousted Crédit Suisse chairman Urs Rohner

Former Secret Intelligence Service boss Alex Younger.
Former Secret Intelligence Service boss Alex Younger. © Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
The board of the former British spy chief's new firm Vega Cyber Associates is now chaired by banker Rohner, who will sit alongside Younger and two cyber experts. [...] (430 words)
Issue dated 23/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Alex Younger, director of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, or MI6) from 2014 to 2020. © Andrew Milligan/Pool via Reuters
Spotlight
UNITED KINGDOM 23/06/2021

Ex-MI6 chief Alex Younger carves niche in private sector 

After his post-service pause, Alex Younger, the former head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is developing his role as a consultant, which will bring him into contact with a member of the board of Huawei, a company the British intelligence community is very concerned about. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Ex-MI6 chief Alex Younger sets up new Swiss firm with ousted Crédit Suisse chairman Urs Rohner 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!