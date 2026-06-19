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China
Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance

Reading time 3 min
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025. © Li Dawei/VCG/Reuters

China is expanding its coastal monitoring and scientific research centres. In addition to these programmes' stated environmental goals, they incorporate dual-use technologies and practices.

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