China is expanding its coastal monitoring and scientific research centres. In addition to these programmes' stated environmental goals, they incorporate dual-use technologies and practices.
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China, Hungary, Serbia
Beijing's Belt and Road 'militias' to be deployed in Serbia, Hungary and Poland
The Chinese Communist Party is preparing to deploy elite police units in Central Europe to protect Chinese interests. This move, which comes as tensions between China and the European Union are running high, will also serve to establish contingents to monitor and influence the region.
China, India, Russia
China seeks new BRICS+ strategy for 2027 summit
Amid ongoing disagreements with this year's BRICS+ summit host New Delhi and rising regional tensions, Xi Jinping has ordered a review of the body's objectives for the 2027 summit to be hosted by Beijing. Its new strategy will focus on multilateralism and take a tougher stance on Japan.
China
Beijing fights back against foreign extraterritorial laws
The Politburo convened a meeting in May with representatives from China's foreign affairs and business communities to rally diplomats and the diaspora against extraterritorial legislation, primarily from the US and Europe, which threatens the interests of Chinese firms and the Party.
Canada, China
Chinese interference in G7 countries 'systemic', report warns
A comparative study on China's informational campaigns led in all G7 countries and published in late May, recommends the setting up of a task force to fight common weaknesses, and particularly at local level.
China
Party sends experts to Global South to counter debt trap narrative
Small delegations of Chinese researchers have been deployed to several countries with the aim of determining the reasons behind negative perceptions of debt to China and seeking ways to thwart them.
Spy Way of Life | China
National security ever present at sites of Party archives
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous places to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online looks at the Chinese Communist Party archives, document repositories where preservation, political control and the production of official narratives intertwine.
Spotlight | China
Xi Jinping's secret meeting to ‘crush the termites' in the military
Frustrated by what he sees as insufficient results from the anti-corruption campaign within the People's Liberation Army, the Chinese president summoned the sole surviving member of the Central Military Commission to urge him to get the job done.
Spotlight | China
New purges prompt speculation over minister of public security's withdrawal
New probes into the People's Liberation Army, Rocket Force, United Front and security services have reignited persistent rumours surrounding Wang Xiaohong's near absence from public life.